For a second year, Kamehameha Schools Song Contest will be a digital endeavor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For a second consecutive year, the Kamehameha Schools Song Contest won’t be taking place in its traditional form.
Among the changes is a rescheduling of the event from March to May.
Students will sing again in a virtual choir format, performing songs they wrote last year under the theme: I Mau Ke Aloha ʻĀina.
This year is set to mark the 101st anniversary of the event.
The traditional competitive aspect is also going to be absent this year as there will be no judges, no awards and no live audiences.
Last year, the school was forced to cancel the event at the Blaisdell Arena, instead streaming the three songs of the senior class online.
Student leaders are already hard at work engaging their classmates in the digital endeavor.
