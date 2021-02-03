Public Safety: Third Hawaii inmate has died after contracting COVID

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Halawa Correctional Facility inmate’s death has been classified as coronavirus-related, the state Public Safety Department said.
The man was between 50 and 60 years old. Additional details were not released.
The inmate is the third from Hawaii to die from COVID-19. The other two, reported in November and January, were inmates housed at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona.
The state said Halawa currently has three active cases of COVID-19 among inmates. Two are in medical isolation and the third is hospitalized.
