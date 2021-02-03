From hospitals to KTA pharmacies, here’s how to get a COVID vaccine on Hawaii Island

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 5,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered at Hilo Medical Center so far, the hospital said.
HMC said Tuesday it’s been 10 days that it’s been giving shots to people age 75 and older at its vaccination clinic.
Pre-registration for those 65 and up and other essential workers is open. Click here for more information on how to register.
Vaccinations on Hawaii Island are happening at several sites.
The following is a step-by-step instruction sheet on how to sign up.
On Wednesday, KTA Superstores also announced they would offer the vaccines to kupuna at their four in-store pharmacy locations at Puainako, Waimea, Keauhou, and Waikoloa.
Moderna vaccines will be given out to those who make an appointment by calling their local KTA pharmacy. The chain says those reaching out to make an appointment should choose option 6 when calling, and leave their information. Someone will call back to set up a time.
“We are really excited to be able to offer these in-store vaccinations at our KTA pharmacies. Our goal is to get everyone taken care of as safely and quickly as possible. That said, it is a process, and we ask that everyone be patient, both with scheduling and at their appointments,” said KTA Super Stores Director of Pharmacy, Kerri Okamura, R.Ph.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.