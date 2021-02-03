New program gives homeless people a place to recuperate after getting medical care

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new medical respite program for Honolulu’s homeless people will open Wednesday.
The new addition to the Punawai Rest Stop in Iwilei is designed to give those who are homeless a place to stay after receiving medical help.
Clinicians with H4 will run the program, providing care to those in need and helping them reintegrate into the community.
The facility has 21 living units, along with showers, washers, dryers and a kitchen.
“For an individual who doesn’t have a home or an ohana, this is the first step to helping them heal,” said Dr. Jill Hoggard, CEO of Queen’s Health System.
“To help them take that next step to provide those resources that help them on a journey that moves back toward having a home, having a job and being a part of our community.”
Crews are also currently working on a medical clinic in the facility, slated to open this summer.
