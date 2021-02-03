Innovative AC technology is designed to attack COVID droplets in the air

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Since the coronavirus pandemic’s arrival, there’s been a heightened awareness of how COVID-19 and its droplets travel through the air.
“Even when speaking, we underestimate how many particles we’re actually creating with every breath,” said Dr. Shanon Makekau, Kaiser Permanente Hawaii chief of pulmonology.
“So it’s staggering to think about the millions being introduced into the air when somebody sneezes or coughs or does anything forceful.”
But there’s a new option on the market to combat the virus indoors.
It’s called NanoeX technology and currently used in select Panasonic air conditioning units.
“What’s inside the unit is a stainless steel rod that’s charged up with electricity,” said Cruz Romero of Aoyama Distribution, a Pearl City-based AC installation company.
“This actually charges electrodes throughout the air and it sends these little particles. These particles are water particles and it’s smaller than the size of a steam particle. That’s how small they are and what they do is go through the air and condition the air and filter the air at the same time.”
Data says this technology can eliminate 99% of particles in a 24-hour span and Aoyama has seen a rise in inquiries about advanced air filtration throughout the pandemic.
“People are looking for something else to help them combat coronavirus,” Romero said.
“I think everyone is looking for something to help just not with coronavirus, but something to help filter the air with allergies and things of that nature.”
With new, aggressive strains emerging around the world, it seems the fight against COVID could last longer than expected.
“One thing that is of concern is how infectious those viruses are, those new variants are,” Makekau said.
“It doesn’t mean that it lives any longer. All it means is that for whatever reason this virus has gotten a little smarter and a little better at getting into the human body.”
That means other protective measures remains critical.
