Iconic aircraft arrives to be displayed at Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a long journey by boat, an iconic Blue Angel arrived in Honolulu on Tuesday.
Having just retired late last year, the demilitarized Navy plane ― also known as an FA 18C Hornet ― will be on display at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum.
The public can watch the Blue Angel be reassembled and restored by the museum restoration team and volunteers from Feb. 8 until the 12th. It will be positioned inside historic Hangar 79 this week.
“The Blue Angels are larger than life and have left audiences thunderstruck for 75 years,” said Elissa Lines, Executive Director, Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum. “We are honored to display this Blue Angel F/A-18C, a symbol of strength, discipline, and innovation, within the context of our historic site. It will be a source of inspiration, especially for youth who dream of flight.”
Taking it’s place in the sky is the now the larger, FA 18EF Super Hornet, which is known for its famous precision flight routines.
2021 also marks the 75th anniversary of the birth of the Blue Angels.
