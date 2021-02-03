HPD report details actions that got 55 officers disciplined in 2020

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A total of 55 Honolulu Police officers were disciplined in 2020, according to the Legislative Disciplinary Report from the Honolulu Police Department.
Nine of the officers were either fired or were forced out due to misconduct, HPD said in the annual report.
“I think it’s a good start. I think there’s a lot that could be done to make it better,” said Ken Lawson of the University of Hawaii Law School. “At least it tells us what’s going on and what’s being done about officers who may go rogue.”
The full report outlines acts of the 55 disciplined officers. Some actions included engaging in sexual activity while on the clock, to using excessive force and failing to report it.
Among those fired include Bobby Nguyen, who was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for his role in the framing of former HPD Chief Louis Kealoha’s relative Gerard Puana.
Former officer Niall Silva was also fired last year after pleading guilty to lying to federal investigators in the Kealoha mailbox case.
Former HPD Lt. Eric Liu, who pleaded guilty to tax charges last year, retired before he could be fired and former officer John Rabago resigned before he was discharged.
Rabago admitted to forcing a homeless man to lick a urinal and was sentenced to four years in prison.
The state Legislature requires the HPD to file a report each year listing officers who have been suspended for more than a day.
But the police union — which has has been successful in the past in defending officers accused of misconduct — has opposed disclosure for years, saying officers should be exempt due to the dangerous nature of their jobs.
“The way this has been discussed in the last few years is that the police union was getting everybody off no matter what they did,” said state Sen. Karl Rhoads, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
“But I think it’s pretty clear from this report that they haven’t gotten everybody off no matter what they did. That I thought was encouraging.”
Read the full report below:
