HPD investigating early-morning armed robbery at Waterfront Plaza

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an armed robbery at a jewelry store early Wednesday.
According to police, it happened around 1 a.m. at Waterfront Plaza on Ala Moana Boulevard.
Police said two suspects robbed a security guard and then burglarized a jewelry store.
It’s unclear if the suspects were able to get away with any valuables.
No arrests have been made and police are still looking for the suspects.
Authorities did not release further details.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.