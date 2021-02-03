Here’s how you can find more specific data on COVID-19 cases by region

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to increase transparency about the COVID-19 situation in Hawaii, the state Department of Health has released an interactive map detailing cases by specific region.
The map shows the percentage of COVID-19 positive tests in the past 14 days by zip code.
Users can also look for the number of cases in the last 14 days by zip code.
The website also shows a graph of how Hawaii is flattening the curve, cases related to travel, how the state is doing with wearing masks, how counties compare to each other and much more.
