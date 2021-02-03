Hawaii’s Kolten Wong reportedly agrees to deal with Milwaukee Brewers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hilo’s own Kolten Wong has reportedly set to sign a multi-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, according to multiple reports.
Wong is expected to sign — barring a physical — a 2-year $18 million deal with a third year option that could grow to $26 million.
The former Rainbow Warrior standout has been a free agent for five months, after the St. Louis Cardinals declined Wong’s fifth year option in October, but the wait is finally over for Wong who will stay in the National League Central Division with the Brewers.
Wong is coming off of his second consecutive Gold Glove performance with the Cards, wrapping up 8 seasons in STL hitting .261 with 202 extra base-hits and 281 runs batted in, with a WAR of at least 1.3 in a six year span.
MLB Spring Training officially opens at the end of February.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.