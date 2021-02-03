Hawaii businesses, still struggling with no tourism rebound, expect long road to recovery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new Chamber of Commerce survey of more than 300 Hawaii businesses found that more than two-thirds continue to see severe revenue downturns.
The lack of a tourism rebound was found to be the biggest factor in businesses continuing to struggle.
The survey, conducted by Omnitrak, Central Pacific Bank Foundation and the Hawaii Chamber of Commerce Foundation, also found that about 45% of local businesses have laid off employees.
Businesses polled who reduced their workforce said they’d laid off a median of 33% of their employees. The rate was higher on the Neighbor Islands.
The survey also showed that the number of businesses having to lay off workers would have reached 60% if it wasn’t for funding from the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
Meanwhile, businesses surveyed believe the road to recovery will take well over a year.
Sherry Menor-McNamara, CEO of Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, said that more relief is needed to help Hawaii businesses stay afloat. “We need to work together to find new solutions to keep our local businesses alive until we see a full economic recovery from the effects of this pandemic,” she said.
Businesses surveyed also said that buying local is essential in the road to recovery.
