Forecast: Stormy cold front sweeping through the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong cold front approaching the islands from the northwest will bring big changes to the weather across the islands.
Strong winds near the western islands have prompted the issuance of a wind advisory for Kauai County and Oahu.
In addition, cloud cover and showers will increase with a threat of locally heavy rainfall. There is also a chance of thunderstorms with gusty winds.
Temperatures will be cold enough for snow over the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island, and there could be several inches of snow from Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.
Expect the northerly flow behind the front to bring drier and cooler air over the islands from late Wednesday into the weekend.
Surf is expected to build to warning levels along north- and west-facing shores of Kauai Wednesday night, with low-end warning level surf expected to reach north- and west-facing shores of the Oahu, Molokai and north-facing shores of Maui on Thursday.
Surf will remain elevated through at least Friday night, before dropping below advisory levels on Saturday and remaining below advisory thresholds through the middle of next week.
A slight boost in short-period surf is expected along south-facing shores Wednesday ahead of the front, with the surf then lowering Wednesday night and remaining small through the middle of next week.
