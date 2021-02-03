Forecast: Front to bring rain, thunderstorms, followed by a chill

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front moving from west to east will increase the threat for heavy rain, along with a few thunderstorms and gusty winds on Wednesday. Drier and cooler air will spread over the islands once the front passes.
The leading edge of the front is expected to reach Kauai early Wednesday morning, followed by Oahu, where heavy rain and thunderstorms could impact the morning commute. The front should gradually weaken as it moves through Maui and approaches the Big Island Wednesday afternoon.
Temperatures will be cold enough to bring several inches of snow over the summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea from Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.
Once the front passes, high pressure will build and bring cool and dry northerly winds, with temperatures dropping into the lower 60′s, and maybe even the upper 50′s, for some areas Wednesday night and Thursday night. It will remain cooler and generally drier into the weekend.
In surf, a series of small northerly swells is keeping some waves coming in, but a much larger swell could bring extra-large surf Thursday along the north and west shores of Kauai and Oahu, and could reach warning levels. Early forerunners will start building late Wednesday. Surf for south and east shores will remain small.
For now, the front is expected to move quickly enough that flooding won’t be a very high concern, so a flash flood watch has not been issued, but be prepared if a flood advisory or a flash flood warning is issued in your area.
