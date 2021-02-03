Father, son escape injury after shark reportedly sinks kayak, DLNR says

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The DLNR reported an “unusual shark encounter” in Maui waters Tuesday afternoon.
The DLNR said that just before 2 p.m., a father and son were kayaking near Ukumehame, an area also known as 1,000 Peaks.
The pair reported to the Maui Dispatch Center that a shark had attacked the kayak, sending them overboard as the kayak sank. DLNR officials said they were unharmed in the incident as they were able to safely swim ashore.
It was reported that the shark was a 10-foot tiger shark. Officials are in contact with the father and son investigating the incident.
Shark warning signs have since been posted in the area. The DLNR added that beaches will be closed from the Pali Lookout to Lone Pines in Olowalu until at least noon Wednesday.
No additional details were provided. This story may be updated.
