2 drivers killed in separate Big Island crashes last month identified

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have publicly identified two drivers killed in separate crashes last month.
They say 55-year-old Richard Valdez of Granite Bay, Calif. was killed when the vehicle he was in flipped at the intersection of Maku’u Drive and 2nd Avenue. The crash happened on Jan. 9.
Police said he was speeding when he crossed the center line and slammed into a utility pole. Valdez was ejected from the Jeep as it flipped and later died.
Then on Jan. 15, 32-year-old Ryan Starrett of Kea’au was killed in a two-vehicle crash.
He was driving a 2013 Honda motorcycle when police said he failed to stop at a stop sign at Maku’u Drive and 24th Avenue. He broadsided a 1999 Nissan Frontier truck that was heading mauka.
In both crashes, police are awaiting toxicology results to determine if drugs and alcohol were factors.
