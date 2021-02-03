Safety warning up for Mauna Kea summit; wintry weather also closes Haleakala

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wintry conditions atop Hawaii’s highest peaks are prompting safety warnings and closures.
Those headed to Mauna Kea are being urged to exercise caution following a number of vehicle crashes and other incidents at the summit over the weekend.
A woman was critically injured Saturday after hitting her head while sledding at the summit.
University of Hawaii officials said two car accidents were also reported, two people suffered altitude sickness, and another person was injured while playing in the snow.
“The public is asked to remember that the summit of Maunakea can be one of the most dangerous places in Hawaii because of the extreme altitude and weather conditions,” the university said.
The summit access road is about eight miles long and includes unpaved sections and blind turns. Only four-wheel drive vehicles are allowed beyond the visitor station.
The warning comes as the summit sees wintry conditions with snow and strong winds. A cold front moving down the island chain Wednesday is also expected to bring anywhere from 2 to 4 more inches of snow.
Over on Maui, Haleakala National Park was closed Wednesday, and all sunrise reservations for Thursday morning have been canceled.
Officials say the Summit District of the park will reopen after conditions improve.
