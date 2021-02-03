4 additional COVID-19 fatalities reported; 74 new infections

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported four additional COVID_19 fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the death toll from the virus in the islands to 414.
All four of the newly-reported deaths were on Oahu.
Meanwhile, there were 74 new COVID infections reported.
Of those, 41 were on Oahu, 23 were on Maui, and four on the Big Island. There were also six residents diagnosed out-of-state.
The new cases brought the total number of infections in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 26,081.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,383 cases in Hawaii.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 21,062 total cases
- 1,498 required hospitalization
- 1,002 cases in the last 14 days
- 331 deaths
- 2,177 total cases
- 97 required hospitalization
- 86 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 1,793 total cases
- 101 required hospitalization
- 291 cases in the last 14 days
- 26 deaths
- 107 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 25 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 179 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 4 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 738 total cases
- 4 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
