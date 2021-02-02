Sand replenishment project begins at Waikiki Beach to help restore eroded shoreline

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Waikiki Beach continues to erode, another project to replenish sand is starting up.
Through a public-private partnership, a beach maintenance project using hydraulic dredging and pumping will move 20,000 cubic yards of sand offshore onto Waikiki Beach.
A 2012 project brought 24,000 cubic yards to the beach, but sand recycling needs to be done every 5 to 10 years, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
The DLNR is partnering with the Waikiki Beach Special Improvement District for the placement of the sand.
The Kuhio Beach and Ewa swim basins along with the Royal Hawaiian beach areas will have partial closures the next three to four months during the weekdays for the offshore dredging and sand pumping.
The project aims to restore beach and shoreline position that the 2012 project developed.
The DLNR said there will be enhanced recreational opportunities along with better lateral access along the shore as a result of the project.
The project is estimated to cost between $3 and $4 million.
