UH details estimated cost to renovate Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex to Host ‘Bows football

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii says that an estimated $6 million is required to make upgrades to the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in order to host Rainbow Warrior football games for at least the next three seasons, the school released on Tuesday.
The preliminary plan — which includes increasing the seating capacity and retrofitting existing facilities — will be presented to the UH Board of Regents later in the week.
The proposed $6 million price-tag will include $4.2 million for capital improvements and $1.8 million for operating costs during the 2021 season.
Upgrades to the entire complex includes:
- $2 million for facility upgrades to electrical, telecommunications and the press box.
- $1.8 million for additional spectator seating — increasing seating capacity from 3,585 to 10,000 seats.
- $1.1 million will be used for the relocation of scoreboards and game clocks from Aloha Stadium.
- $712,00 for adding concession space.
- $200,000 to add benches
- $150,000 to relocate the pole vault/high jump area.
Along with the new upgrades, new synthetic playing turf was already funded and scheduled to be installed by the start of next season.
UH will utilize it’s existing traffic control and on-site parking plans that can already accommodate more than 10,000 fans at events on campus — using events hosted at the Stan Sheriff Center and Les Murakami Field in the past as a reference.
The school will also reach out to the surrounding neighborhood boards for feedback regarding adding additional large events on campus.
The Rainbow Warriors are expected to host six to seven games at T.C. Ching field for at least the next three seasons, after the Aloha Stadium Authority announced in December that Aloha Stadium would not be hosting new events in the near future — leaving UH without a home field for the first time since 1975.
The Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex was made the new temporary home for UH football after numerous other sites were considered — including local high school fields and neighbor island stadiums.
In the statement, UH also says that hosting games on campus will provide additional revenue for the University, which will offset operating costs and support the entire Athletics department.
