These industrious teens adopted a neighborhood eatery to help it stay alive

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As students continue to learn remotely in Hawaii, a group of high schoolers are trying to make the most of their time out of class ― by supporting local businesses.
As the pandemic leaves eateries and other local shops struggling, McKinley High students participating in the Center for Tomorrow’s Leaders program decided to adopt a local business.
And they chose one nearby: Teruya’s.
In normal times, the food there sells itself. They’ve got bentos, shrimp tempura and musubis.
The eatery, which has been open since 1987, is popular with many people in the area. But it has an especially large following at McKinley High, which is only a block away.
“Many of our students and staff love eating here. They started in the 80′s so they have really strong roots in Hawaii, and they’re just really nice people,” said Emily Lei, a junior at McKinley.
During the pandemic, Teruya’s has faced a lot of hardship and was forced to temporarily close.
Sad to see one of their favorite restaurants close their doors, the group of McKinley high schoolers decided to take this matter into their own hands and raise money to help keep Teruya’s afloat.
By selling snack bags at a socially distanced school-movie night, the team of teenagers were able to raise $500 and donate it to the restaurant.
Owner Albert Teruya said he is grateful the surprising act of kindness.
“It really moved me,” he said. “At first I didn’t know what to think, but the more I talked to them I was like, that’s a really awesome and gracious thing they could do for me.”
But as thoughtful as the gesture is, the students realized that the money itself won’t go far.
So to further help Teruya’s, they are working to boost the restaurant’s social media presence to get more customers through the door.
