Pair of homeless heroes lauded for capturing handcuffed escapee

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One stereotype about those living on the street is that they aren’t likely to help the police.
But a couple of homeless heroes dashed that assumption this weekend by capturing a fugitive at Ala Moana Beach Park.
Chad Napulou had been on the run six hours when he was spotted at an encampment on the Diamond Head side of the park Saturday.
“It was about 8, 8:30 in the morning,” said Shanice Rodrigues-Na-O.
The 27-year-old said she noticed a man she didn’t recognize under a banyan tree, snooping around her brother’s tent.
“That’s when I seen his handcuffs,” she said.
According to police records, Napulou was out on bail when officers arrested him for violating a protective order. Police sources say the 32-year-old escaped while being escorted to a police cruiser outside the Queen’s Medical Center about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
“We were all wondering how the hell did he got away,” said Rodrigues-Na-O.
She said she and her 53-year-old uncle agreed on how they would detain the escapee.
“He went over and just grabbed the guy. Like he just bear hugged him. Then I called the cops,” Rodrigues-Na-O said. “It was pretty cool. I never thought as old as he (her uncle) is, he would be able to hold the guy down. But he did.”
Parkgoers who heard what happened are calling the good Samaritans heroes.
“I thought it was amazing that they just jumped into action without even being asked or told,” said Princess Matavao. “They didn’t do it because there was a camera around or anything. They just did it to stop him.”
HPD records show Napulou was arrested again. This time for escape and theft after running off with a pair of HPD’s handcuffs.
Rodrigues-Na-O says police thanked her and her uncle for their help and treated them to a plate lunch at L&L Barbecue.
