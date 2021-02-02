DHHL casino opponents: Project would be detrimental to women

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state lawmaker is arguing that a casino proposed for Hawaiian Home Lands property will be especially bad for women.
“When men gather to spend money on leisure and relaxation including paid sex, it necessitates including filling that demand,” said state Rep. Stacelynn Eli.
According to a study conducted by the state Commission on the Status of Women, casinos directly impact communities based on gender.
The commission argues that in cities where casinos are built, human trafficking becomes a much larger problem, as it is tied to gambling.
Proponents of the casino proposal say it would raise much-needed revenue for DHHL projects.
Public comments on the proposed casino are accepted up until Feb. 19.
