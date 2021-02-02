‘Incredible transformation’: Volunteers make long-awaited park a reality

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After nearly 20 years of planning and 4,000 hours of volunteer work, a new park in Waikiki is now open to the public.
Working with the city, the Rotary Club of Honolulu raised more than $1.5 million to create Centennial Park, saving the nearly one-acre lot from development.
Monkeypod trees, palm trees and various native Hawaiian plants are now growing in an area which was once a staging area for construction vehicles.
“It’s been a long road to get to today, and we look forward to the continued partnership with the city to fully realize this park’s potential,” said Rich Proctor, president of Rotary Club of Honolulu.
“This is just an incredible transformation,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “It’s not only a park it’s a gift unto itself for what is done to what was here before.”
The Rotary Club will continue to add fencing, seating, and lighting to improve the park’s safety and recreation spaces.
The park is located at 425 Royal Hawaiian Avenue and is open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
