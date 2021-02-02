Heavy rains expected as cold front sweeps over the islands

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A burst of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms are expected to hit the islands beginning Tuesday night.
This wet weather comes as a cold front moves across the islands, starting near Kauai and traveling down the island chain.
Unlike the rainy weather from last week, this cold front is moving fairly quickly and will reach Oahu and Maui on Wednesday, National Weather Service forecasters said.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu said that the front is expected to weaken as it reaches the Big Island Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Chilly weather is also expected to spread throughout the islands from Wednesday into the weekend, with lows reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s.
There are currently no watches, warnings, or advisories in place.
