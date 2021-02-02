Hawaii’s unemployment rate remains highest in the nation

By HNN Staff | February 2, 2021 at 12:34 PM HST - Updated February 2 at 12:34 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s unemployment rate remained the highest in the nation in December, narrowly topping Nevada.

The state’s unemployment rate stood at 9.3% in December.

Nevada came in second in the nation, at 9.2%, while the nation’s unemployment rate was 6.7%.

Hawaii and Nevada are among eight states with unemployment rates above 8%, including New York and California. Nebraska and South Dakota had the nation’s lowest unemployment rates, at 3%.

