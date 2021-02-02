Hawaii’s unemployment rate remains highest in the nation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s unemployment rate remained the highest in the nation in December, narrowly topping Nevada.
The state’s unemployment rate stood at 9.3% in December.
Nevada came in second in the nation, at 9.2%, while the nation’s unemployment rate was 6.7%.
Hawaii and Nevada are among eight states with unemployment rates above 8%, including New York and California. Nebraska and South Dakota had the nation’s lowest unemployment rates, at 3%.
