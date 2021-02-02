Hawaii reports 64 new COVID infections, pushing total number of cases above 26,000

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 64 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, pushing the statewide total for cases since the pandemic began to 26,007.
Of the new cases, 41 were on Oahu, 17 on Maui, and four on Hawaii Island. There were two residents diagnosed out-of-state.
There were no new deaths reported Tuesday. The death toll in Hawaii stands at 410.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,384 cases in Hawaii.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 21,021 total cases
- 1,488 required hospitalization
- 1,011 cases in the last 14 days
- 327 deaths
- 2,173 total cases
- 97 required hospitalization
- 86 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 1,770 total cases
- 101 required hospitalization
- 282 cases in the last 14 days
- 26 deaths
- 107 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 25 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 179 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 4 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 732 total cases
- 4 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
