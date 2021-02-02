Hawaii reports 64 new COVID infections, pushing total number of cases above 26,000

HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine (Source: File)
By HNN Staff | February 2, 2021 at 12:10 PM HST - Updated February 2 at 12:10 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 64 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, pushing the statewide total for cases since the pandemic began to 26,007.

Of the new cases, 41 were on Oahu, 17 on Maui, and four on Hawaii Island. There were two residents diagnosed out-of-state.

There were no new deaths reported Tuesday. The death toll in Hawaii stands at 410.

In the last 14 days, there have been 1,384 cases in Hawaii.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 21,021 total cases
  • 1,488 required hospitalization
  • 1,011 cases in the last 14 days
  • 327 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 2,173 total cases
  • 97 required hospitalization
  • 86 cases in the last 14 days
  • 53 deaths

Maui

  • 1,770 total cases
  • 101 required hospitalization
  • 282 cases in the last 14 days
  • 26 deaths

Lanai

  • 107 total cases
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 1 case in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 25 total cases
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 179 total cases
  • 7 required hospitalization
  • 4 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 death

Out-of-state

  • 732 total cases
  • 4 required hospitalization
  • 3 deaths

This story may be updated.

