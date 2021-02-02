Forecast: Winds shift from the south as front nears

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some big changes will happen in rapid succession to our weather this week, with a cold front approaching the state that has the potential to bring widespread rainfall, scattered thunderstorms that could produce locally gusty winds, and more snowy winter weather to the Big Island summits.
Winds will veer from the south Tuesday as the front gets closer, with a few showers forming ahead of it. The front itself will move over Kauai Tuesday night, Oahu and Maui County Wednesday, and the Big Island Wednesday evening.
The front may be the strongest of the season so far, as the models show it being bolstered by a strong upper disturbance. This could cause locally gusty southwest to west winds with some of the stronger storms just ahead of the front. They could be especially gusty where they accelerate downslope, such as windward Oahu.
Cooler and drier air will follow the front with strong and gusty north-northeast winds through Friday with little in the way of rain, except for some very light showers for north and east-facing slopes. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60′s or even cooler. Winds will slow down a bit for the weekend but temperatures will remain cooler than normal.
Now to surf. A series of northerly swells is expected over the next several days, with a much larger northwest swell producing large to extra large surf for north and west shores, peaking late Thursday into Friday. South and east shores will remain small through the week.
