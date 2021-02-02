Forecast: Cold front to bring shifting winds and heavy rain

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will shift out of the south today as a front approaches. The kona winds will strengthen just ahead of the front and may be especially strong where they accelerate downslope over the northeast sides of the islands. These kona winds will carry some showers over the islands and the showers may be locally heavy. The front will reach Kauai Wednesday morning, move across Oahu and Maui County during the day Wednesday, then move across the Big Island Wednesday night through Thursday morning. The front will produce widespread rain and a few thunderstorms and gusty winds. Snow will blanket Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa. Drier and cooler air will spread over the islands behind the front and continue into the weekend.
A series of small, northerly swells are expected to maintain surf pretty much as is along the north facing shores. A much larger northwest swell will likely produce very large to extra large surf along north and west facing shores of the smaller islands during the latter half of this week, potentially affecting west facing shores of the Big Island as well. Early energy from this swell will likely arrive on Kauai Tuesday afternoon, and then steadily build, peaking late Thursday into Friday.
