City: Easing restrictions on sports gatherings hinges on COVID cases staying low

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The countdown is on to Hawaii’s next public health challenge: the Super Bowl.
Officials worry that watch parties this weekend could lead to another coronavirus spike.
City leaders are considering easing the rules on team sports but caution that won’t happen if cases rise.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he is in talks with the sports community to reduce some restrictions, but only after seeing if the Super Bowl brings a surge of new cases.
“Once we think we’ve cleared that period, this event, this weekend, I will like to go forward and make some proposals on relaxing in Tier 2,” said Blangiardi.
Honolulu’s reopening strategy is based off a tiered system. Oahu residents are currently in Tier 2, which allows up to five people doing outdoor sports without permit.
The state Department of Health and the governor would have to sign off on any changes.
Parents are hoping for more freedom for their kids to play.
“Otherwise my daughter would be staying home on her iPad or electronics and there’s enough of that for sure,” said Blake Inouye.
Mohamed Doma, Club Director for Hawaii United Football Club, said it’s upsetting when people don’t follow the rules.
“That’s how it impacts us. There’s always those, the few in the crowd that make it tough for everybody,” Doma said.
Doma said his players follow the rules of Oahu’s tier system.
“We have them in pods of five, and they’re playing by themselves, and we keep them in their bubbles,” said Doma.
There is also a downward trend in the cases. After the state’s second wave peaked at more than 300 cases a month ago, the seven-day average has been heading down.
“We’re all just very anxious to get going. We want to do it safely. We want to make sure Hawaii’s numbers are down and we want to be safe,” Inouye said.
Honolulu Councilwoman Andria Tupola is spearheading a resolution addressing the city’s reopening strategy. Safe Sports Hawaii has passed the council’s vote and is before the mayor.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.