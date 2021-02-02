CVS to start offering COVID-19 vaccine at 7 Longs locations in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - CVS Health will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at seven Longs Drugs locations across Hawaii, the company announced Tuesday.
The vaccines will be available to eligible populations beginning Feb. 11.
It’s all part of an 11-state rollout across roughly 335 CVS Pharmacy locations. Approximately 4,400 doses will be available at Hawaii locations to start.
Locations include Honolulu and Kaneohe on Oahu; Kahului on Maui; Kapaa on Kauai; and Hilo on Hawaii Island. CVS did not provide specifics on which pharmacies but said it would expand as more supply becomes available.
Patients will have to register in advance on CVS.com based on state guidance.
