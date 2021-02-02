Amid fiscal crisis, state tries to think outside the box on construction of new jail

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A worsening budget crisis is prompting the state to brainstorm new ways to pay for a jail that would replace the Oahu Community Correctional Center.
The state issued a Request for Interest on Monday, and is planning informational sessions. They want to find out who would be interested in developing the new facility without breaking the bank.
The deadline to submit a response is March 12. To sign up for a webinar next Tuesday, click here.
Officials say a new jail needs to be built because OCCC is well past its prime and overcrowded.
For more information on efforts to build a new jail, click here.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.