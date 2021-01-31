Trade winds diminishing ahead of approaching strong front

Easterly trade winds will blow over the islands Monday with the usual windward showers. A front moving toward the islands will result in winds becoming light and veering out of the south-southeast by Tuesday. The front is forecast to bring heavy showers and a chance of thunderstorms for Kauai and Oahu Tuesday night, then to Maui County Wednesday and the Big Island Wednesday night.
Once the front passes, the islands will be under a drier and cooler airmass, with chilly temperatures (by Hawaii standards, anyway) in the lower 60′s or cooler at night and in the mid to upper 70′s during the day for the second half of the week. Rebuilding high pressure will also produce gusty northeast winds with continued cooler-than-normal temperatures.
In surf, the current northwest swell is on the way down, with only a series of small northerly swells for the first part of the week. Very large surf will be possible for north and west shores late in the week, with the swell rising Wednesday and peaking late Thursday into Friday. East shore surf will trend downward as the trade winds ease, while south shore surf will remain small for the upcoming week.
