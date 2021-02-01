Trade wind weather today with changing conditions tomorow

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade wind weather today with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times. High pressure north of the state will slowly drift eastward as a cold front moves in from the west. Tuesday will be a weather transition day with with southerly winds pulling up moisture as the cold front nears cold front moves thru the islands with possible heavy rain and thuderstorms. Pre-frontal showers will bring rains then the actual front brings showers that could bring flooding like last week. After the front passes thru, Northerly winds behind the front will run thru the end of the week
Not much in the way of surf! We do have swell energy coming our way, but it kinda just brushes the islands; Kauai will see some of the wave action on the north shores with some wrap around on the west side, but Kauai kind of blocks out the surf energy from the rest of the islands. No south shore waves are expected thru the week. Pretty quiet on the oceanside. One caution: With the rains expected to be heavy, the waters may become littered with runoff on Wednesday into Thursday, Friday. Use cauton and if the water is brown, don’t go down...to go swimming in the ocean.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.