Trade wind weather today with changing conditions tomorow

Not much in the way of surf! We do have swell energy coming our way, but it kinda just brushes the islands; Kauai will see some of the wave action on the north shores with some wrap around on the west side, but Kauai kind of blocks out the surf energy from the rest of the islands. No south shore waves are expected thru the week. Pretty quiet on the oceanside. One caution: With the rains expected to be heavy, the waters may become littered with runoff on Wednesday into Thursday, Friday. Use cauton and if the water is brown, don’t go down...to go swimming in the ocean.