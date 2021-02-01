Team Kai bests Team ‘Aina in 2021 Hula Bowl, likely last game at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2021 Hula Bowl wrapped up on Sunday in what is most likely the last game played at the current Aloha Stadium — Team Kai getting the win over Team ‘Aina, 15-13.
Coastal Carolina runningback CJ Marable was awarded offensive MVP for Team Kai — led by former NFL coach Rex Ryan — off of five carries for 17 yards and a touch down — the only score of the game for Team Kai.
Defensive MVP honors went to Notre Dame cornerback Nic McCloud after snagging two interceptions for 34 yards.
Team ‘Aina — led by Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary — was given a spark late in the game after Michigan’s Carlo Kemp got himself a pick six, but ‘Aina was unable to score the ensuing two-point conversion to seal the win for Kai.
Kemp was named Team ‘Aina’s defensive MVP after recording four tackles on top of his pick six, while Iowa runningback Mekhi Srgent was awarded offensive MVP after recording 6 carries for 61 yards and a pass for 18 yards.
The University of Hawaii football team was represented Sunday by wide receiver Rico Bussey and offensive lineman Taaga Tuulima.
Bussey was the games leading receiver with four catches for 61 yards, while Tuulima got the start at center for Team Kai and played some guard throughout the game — Tuulima is also the only local boy at the Hula Bowl this year.
With the plans to play UH football games on campus for at least the next three seasons, Sunday’s game is presumably the end of an era in Halawa, as the Metal Mecca is set to be replaced with a new stadium.
