New director named at Hawaiian Volcano Observatory

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new scientist-in-charge has been named at Hawaiian Volcano Observatory in Hilo.
Dr. Ken Hon will be overseeing HVO as volcanic activity resumes at Kilauea.
“The next few years will be pivotal for HVO as we work to understand how Kilauea responds in the aftermath of the 2018 eruption and to build new observatory facilities to continue to serve the community in the future,” Hon said.
Hon is a retired geology professor at UH Hilo and has previously worked with the USGS from 1981 to 1996. He previously served on Gov. David Ige’s panel that oversaw the safe shutdown of the Puna Geothermal Ventures power plant during Kilauea’s lower East Rift Zone eruption in 2018.
Hon is the 21st person to serve in this role, taking over Tina Neal’s position.
