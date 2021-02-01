Man arrested in connection with deadly motorcycle crash on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police arrested a 59-year-old man in connection with a deadly motorcycle crash in Honomu on Sunday.
Police said around 1:30 p.m., the man, who was driving a Toyota Corolla, was heading northbound on Highway 19 when he attempted to make a turn onto Honomu Road without waiting for oncoming traffic.
His car struck a motorcycle, spun out, then crashed into another vehicle.
The motorcyclist, a 67-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the Hilo Medical Center. He has not yet been identified.
The driver of the Toyota Corolla was also transported to the hospital for minor abrasions and later released. Police then arrested him for second-degree negligent homicide.
He has since been released pending investigation.
No other serious injuries were reported.
Police have determined that inattention to driving and failure to yield are major contributions to the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not factors.
Anyone with further information is asked to call (808) 961-2329.
This story will be updated.
