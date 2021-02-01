Hawaii reports 90 new COVID-19 cases: no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 90 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the total number of infections in Hawaii 25,943 since the pandemic began.
Of the new cases, 57 are on Oahu, 20 are on Maui, seven on the Big Island and one is on Kauai. In addition, five residents were diagnosed out of state.
There were no new deaths reported Monday. The death toll in Hawaii stands at 410.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,382 cases in Hawaii.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 20,980 total cases
- 1,485 required hospitalization
- 1,015 cases in the last 14 days
- 327 deaths
- 2,169 total cases
- 97 required hospitalization
- 88 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 1,753 total cases
- 100 required hospitalization
- 274 cases in the last 14 days
- 26 deaths
- 107 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 25 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 179 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 4 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 730 total cases
- 4 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
