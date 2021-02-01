Hawaii schools to get $56.5M in federal funds for low-income students

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii public schools will receive nearly $57 million in federal funding to provide academic support for low-income students.
US Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, announced the Title funding allocation Monday, saying the money will go to support teacher professional development, hire additional educators and implement more academic support programs.
He said the funds will benefit about 85,000 students enrolled in Title I schools, where a disproportionate number of students live in poverty.
Schools are expect to receive the funds by July 1.
This year’s funding is an increase of $2.3 million from the 2020-21 school year.
