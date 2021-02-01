Hawaii GOP chair resigns following backlash over party’s tweets defending QAnon followers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of Hawaii’s Republican Party is stepping down.
The party announced late Sunday that Shirlene Ostrov had resigned after four years as chair.
The announcement comes a week after the party made national headlines for its tweets defending QAnon supporters.
Edwin Boyette, the official who posted the tweets, subsequently resigned. But the party said Ostrov believed she should step down as well to allow the party to recover.
“I believe the policies of the last four years will stand the test of time,” Ostrov said, in a statement. “But having won many battles to continue improving America through conservative principles, we are at a crossroads.”
She continued:
“Since our 46th President was inaugurated, our party is redefining itself. We have a stark but important choice to make: either we rededicate ourselves to our Constitution and continue to defend and uphold our best American institutions and traditions or we get distracted by conspiracy theories and social media wars.”
Ostrov will continue to serve on the party’s executive committee.
Her permanent replacement will be chosen in May. For now, Boyd Ready will serve as acting chair.
