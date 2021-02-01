First repatriation flight from US to American Samoa set to depart from Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first repatriation flight from the U.S. to American Samoa is set to take off from Honolulu’s airport on Monday, an emotional homecoming for some families stranded in Hawaii for nearly 11 months.
“I’m thinking about my mom,” said Eileen Tyrell, of the Tagata Tutu Faatasi Alliance of American Samoa. “She’s on this flight, and just not her, but the hundreds and thousands that are waiting to go home. This flight gives them so much hope.”
Non-essential travel has been banned in American Samoa due to the pandemic.
More than 150 people are expected to head back to the U.S. territory on the first flight.
The group has been in quarantine at a Waikiki hotel for two weeks.
There are an estimated 1,200 American Samoan residents in Hawaii and the mainland. All flights leave from Honolulu.
