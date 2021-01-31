Waimanalo Elementary & Inter. extending distance learning after 2 new COVID cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimanalo Elementary and Intermediate School is extending their distance learning until mid-February following two new cases of COVID-19 in school employees.
In a letter, the school’s principal says the two employees are from the same household.
They were last on campus Jan. 28 and 29.
Principal Noel Richardson says students will continue distance learning from Monday Feb. 1 until Tuesday Feb. 15. Students are set to return to campus on Feb. 16.
Richardson adds the school is undergoing proper cleaning procedures. To read the letter in full, click here.
