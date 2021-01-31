Wahine basketball game against UC Irvine canceled over COVID-19 concerns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Rainbow Wahine basketball team’s game against UC Irvine on Saturday afternoon has been canceled over COVID-19 concerns, school officials announced.
Limited details have been released about the situation and it is unknown is a member of either team has been affected by COVID-19.
The two teams last met on Friday night in California, with the Anteaters coming away with a dominant 86-82 win, with Saturday serving as the conclusion of the two-game series between the two squads.
The next set of games scheduled for the Wahine is against UC San Diego in Manoa — game one set for February 5th at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Spectrum Sports.
