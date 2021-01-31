UH Men’s and Women’s basketball fall to UC Irvine Friday night

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors and Wahine basketball teams were both handed tough losses against Big West powerhouse UC Irvine on Friday night.
The Wahine were in California with their game against the Anteaters and the lady ‘Bows just couldn’t cool down the read hot Irvine squad that dealt UH a 82-68 road loss.
Irvine had six players scoring in the double digits on Friday, while UH had four players reach double figures — led by Amy Atwell’s 16 points and four 3-pointers.
Meanwhile, the Warriors took on UC Irvine at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in a close contest that came down to the final seconds, with the Anteaters getting saved by the bell as Justin Webster’s last second three-point attempt missed — final score 53-51.
The ‘Bows were led by co-captain Casdon Jardine’s 14 points, while the Anteaters’ Brad Greene produced a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds.
Both the Warriors and Wahine take on UC Irvine on Saturday to wrap up their two-game series against the Anteaters.
The Wahine take on UCI on the road at 2:00 p.m. Hawaii time — streaming on WatchESPN.
The Warriors meet the Anteaters again in Manoa at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time — available on Spectrum Sports.
