Rainbow Warriors basketball takes down UC Irvine in overtime

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Manoa miracle — The Rainbow Warriors basketball team took down Big West leader UC Irvine, 62-61 in overtime at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday.
The ‘Bows are coming off of a close loss to the Anteaters on Friday, using that game to spring board into Saturday night’s contest — looking dominant in the first half of the game.
However, after the break, UH would fizzle out slightly, going on a scoring drought of over 10 minutes, but the home team would rally in the final minutes of the game to force overtime.
In overtime, UH would finish strong to take down UC Irvine for the first time in seven attempts and handing the Anteaters their first conference loss of the year.
UH’s Junior Madot led the ‘Bows with a career-high 22 points, along with 5 steals.
The Warriors head back on the road next week to take on UC San Diego in a two-game series set for Friday and Saturday — both games tip off at 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time streaming on WatchESPN.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.