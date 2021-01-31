Nearly 2 years later, charges filed against woman accused in double-fatal crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than two years after a deadly crash in Chinatown, the suspected driver has been charged.
Arrest logs show Tracy Keliihoomalu, who was 56 at the time of the crash, faces first-degree negligent homicide and negligent injury charges.
Keliihoomalu was allegedly behind the wheel of an SUV when witnesses say she ran a red light at the intersection of Mauna Kea and Beretania Street.
Three pedestrians were struck — two of them died. The victims were identified as 69-year-old Liyi Ma of Honolulu, and Yueling Leung.
[Read a previous report: Surveillance camera captures moments before deadly Chinatown crash]
At the time of the crash, Keliihoomalu told officers she was taking anti-seizure medication. She was arrested but later released pending investigation.
The update in the case came Friday evening. Her bail has since been set at $20,000.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.