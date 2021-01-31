Kailua’s Kawainui Marsh to undergo major 2-year restoration

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An East Oahu wetland is getting some much-needed improvements thanks to a new restoration effort.
The DLNR is partnering with the non-profit Hui o Koʻolaupoko to reinvent the Kawainui marsh in Kailua. They will be transforming the area to include a mosaic of mudflats, open water, and native wetland plants spread out over 20 acres according to the DLNR.
Funds from the North American Wetland Conservation Act were matched by the DLNR to pay off the restoration.
“This will be a very visible and accessible restoration site for all who utilize the levee and we look forward to engaging the community directly with the project, through hands-on, small group experiences,” Project Director Kristen Nalani Kane said.
Invasive weeds will also be removed, improving the habitat for endangered birds that live in the marsh.
The project will start next month and is expected to take about 2 years to complete.
