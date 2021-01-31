2 Hawaii film makers debut in 2021 Sundance Film Festival

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two local movie makers made their big debuts at one of the world’s premier film festivals.
Features from directors Ciara Lacy and Christopher Makoto Yogi are part of this year’s Sundance Film Festival which opened this week.
Lacy’s film is called “This is the Way We Rise.” It spotlights Native Hawaiian activist Dr. Jamaica Osorio and her efforts during the conflict on Mauna Kea.
Yogi’s film focuses on the final days of an elderly Oahu resident in “I Was a Simple Man”.
The two took part in a virtual Q&A before the festival to discuss making movies in Hawaii.
“I feel like especially in the films that are set at home, I want it to just feel like home. I’m just trying to capture some feeling, and it’s very personal,” Yogi said.
“There’s some relationship, and a very powerful one, whether you’re happy or not with where you come from — but there’s a power to that and so being able to connect with your sense of home is really powerful,” Lacy said.
The hour-long Q&A is available to watch for free online through Wednesday.
