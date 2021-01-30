Forecast: Trade wind conditions persist, more rain due next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will prevail through the weekend due to high pressure north of the state. Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mountain locations. Rainfall chances will quickly rise Tuesday as winds shift to a southerly direction out ahead of a strong cold front approaching from the northwest. The front will quickly advance down the island chain Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Heavy showers and a few thunderstorms will accompany the front. The moisture is expected to be deep enough and temperatures aloft cold enough for some snow to fall on the Big Island summits. Cooler and drier conditions are expected to follow in the fronts wake.
The current northwest swell is expected to hold today, with surf heights along north and west facing shores holding just below advisory levels. This swell will begin to subside tonight and continue to slowly subside through Monday. A series of small, northerly swells will arrive early next week. A much large northwest swell is expected to arrive Wednesday, peaking Thursday. Surf from this event is currently expected to produce extra large surf, with surf along the north and west facing shores of Kauai and Oahu exceeding 30 feet.
