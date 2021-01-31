Filming to close a stretch of Kalanianaole Highway next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A film production will force the closure of a portion of Kalanianaole Highway starting next week.
The highway will be closed between Hanauma Bay Road and the Halona Blowhole Lookout starting Tuesday, Feb. 2, through Feb. 9. The closures will begin at 4 p.m. and end at 6:30 a.m
The roadway will remain open between Saturday morning and Monday afternoon.
Motorists will be diverted onto Lunalilo Home Road, Hawaii Kai Drive and Kealahou Streets during the closure. The state says the public will still be able to access Sandy’s Beach, Hanauma Bay and the Koko Head Shooting Complex.
