Body recovered from Wahiawa’s Lake Wilson; HPD investigating

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A body has been recovered from the waters of Lake Wilson in Wahiawa, Honolulu Fire Department officials confirmed.
HFD said crews arrived on scene just before 11 a.m. Sunday following a call that a body was seen floating in the lake.
Officials said the body was eventually found on the bank of the lake, and it appeared to have been there for some time.
HFD added that the victim was likely a man in his 50s, though details were limited. It’s unknown is foul play is suspected or not.
The case has been turned over to Honolulu police for an investigation.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.